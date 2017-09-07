Governor Greitens thinks two lawmakers need to go

Governor Greitens says two lawmakers who recently posted controversial comments on social media both need to resign or be ousted from their seats in the legislature. Democratic State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal on August 17th posted on Facebook that she hoped President Trump would be assassinated. Republican State Representative Warren Love of Osceola on August 30th posted that he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield would be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.” Both lawmakers have apologized. Greitens says his office would not call a special session to take up discipline for the lawmakers, but he says his office has communicated with the House and Senate that the bodies have the power to remove the lawmakers.