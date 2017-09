The Jefferson City Memorial Airport will be the home for the next couple of days to one of just two airworthy B-29 World War Two bombers. The big silver bird made a landing before a group of interested on-lookers Monday afternoon. The B-29 and two other World War 2 era training planes will be available for tours today and Wednesday. Paying customers can ride the B-29 at 9 a.m. and 10-30 a.m. Wednesday.