Lawmakers return for veto session — will two lawmakers dodge the bullet?

(MissouriNet) – Democratic State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is likely to escape removal from office today for saying she hopes President Trump is assassinated. Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson indicates on Twitter that his call to have her expelled lacks the required Senate votes to do so.

The Missouri Legislature’s annual veto session today could still include a vote by the Senate to condemn Chappelle-Nadal for her remark about the president. It’s unknown whether Republican state Rep. Warren Love of Osceola will get similar attention in the House for saying that Confederate vandals should be hung from a tall tree with a long rope.