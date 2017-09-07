Man involved in Columbia murder gets probation

A Columbia man gets 5 years of probation for his role in a 2016 homicide. Jadarius Sanders pleaded guilty earlier this week to hindering prosecution in the shooting death of 17-year-old Marquez Reed on July 27th 2016. Sanders admitted in court he was driving a car that that Reed approached. Sanders says Tyrone James Junior, a passenger in the car shot Reed. Sanders said that he drove the car to a house on Bethany Drive so they could hide the gun used in the shooting. James pleaded guilty earlier this year to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and was sentenced to ten years in prison.