Mid – Mo crews pitch right back in for hurricane relief

Members of Missouri Task Force one are spreading out along the path of Hurricane Irma. Saturday, a seven-person team with specially trained cadaver dogs headed for Puerto Rico. A total of 13 members are serving in various locations in the Atlantic and Gulf Coast areas effected by the massive storm. Spokesman Gale Blomenkamp says the full Task Force One is low on the FEMA call-up list after its extensive work in Texas with Hurricane Harvey.

Another group was headed to the Gulf from Missouri…but it was put on standby. Workers from Ameren Missouri were headed to Florida Friday…but were then told to stand by after Hurricane Irma changed tracks. Now the group is expected to arrive sometime early this morning to help restore power to portions of storm ravaged Florida.