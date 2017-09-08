Mid-Mo disaster volunteers head out to meet ‘Irma’

Another hurricane, another deployment for Boone County’s Task Force One. This time five members are on their way to help with Hurricane Irma. Two members of the team are in Puerto Rico, while the other three will deploy to Florida. The full task force is still awaiting word from FEMA about where it will be sent.

The Red Cross is still helping hurricane victims in Texas. Local Red Cross Chapter Director Dave Griffith says tens of thousands of victims are asking for help with mental health issues. Griffith says the Red Cross is coordinating with Houston area mental health professionals to get help where it’s needed. Griffith says the water is retreating rapidly, and the number of victims in shelters is shrinking too.