A Columbia-based public defender is on probation after he admitted he neglected six clients. The Missouri Supreme Court handed down the ruling Tuesday in the case of Karl Hinkebein. He claims illness and overwork caused him to not communicate with some clients between 2011 and 2014. The ACLU has filed suit against Governor Greitens claiming the public defender system in Missouri is underfunded. The public defender’s office has suspended Hinkebein for a year.