More utility workers head for Florida

The latest group of mid-Missourians to hit the road to help with Hurricane Irma clean up comes from Columbia’s electric utility. A 10 – member crew is headed to Florida to help restore power to some of the more than 6-point-5 million homes and businesses currently without power in the state. Ameren says it has sent 129 workers to the hurricane zone. Meanwhile, Missouri Task Force One urban search and rescue teams are working on the islands of St. John and St. Thomas, looking for people who may be trapped by damage.