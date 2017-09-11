Phony $100’s cause a JCMO traffic jam

Were you one of the drivers that stopped to pick up 100 dollar bills in the road in Jefferson City Sunday? You have probably noticed by now the bills are counterfeit. Jefferson City police say someone dumped a load of counterfeit bills on to a Jefferson City road about 9-15 Sunday morning. That caused a traffic hazard when several motorists pulled over to retrieve the bills. The 100’s have identical serial numbers and pink Asian script on the front. Police are warning local businesses to be on the look out for the phony money.