Routine Traffic Stop is Anything But in Columbia Saturday Night

Two Columbia men are under arrest after a routine traffic stop Saturday night. Boone County pulled over 25 year old Kyle Shepherd for a traffic violation and during the stop it was discovered that Shepherd had several warrants. During a search, he was found to have marijuana and his passenger, 44 year old Devere Estes had a large amount of crack cocaine in his possession, as well as a stolen hand gun. Shepherd faces charges for failure to appear for assault, first-degree burglary, and forcible stealing whle Estes was charged with numerous offenses, including possessing a stolen firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.