Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

SWAT cops find pounds of pot after being shot at in drug raid

A Jefferson City man is facing federal charges after he fired a shot at Jefferson City police SWAT team members Monday afternoon. Jefferson City police say Ardaris Webb Cheatham was arrested as he attempted to flee his home in the 1-thousand block of Poplar Street. Cheatham apparently fired the shot from a 40-caliber handgun as SWAT team members attempted to enter his home on a search warrant. Cheatham tried to run from cops by exiting his house out a back door. He was quickly subdued by officers surrounding the house. Police found 27 pounds of marijuana and a meth pipe inside the house. Cheatham is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer