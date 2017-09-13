SWAT cops find pounds of pot after being shot at in drug raid

A Jefferson City man is facing federal charges after he fired a shot at Jefferson City police SWAT team members Monday afternoon. Jefferson City police say Ardaris Webb Cheatham was arrested as he attempted to flee his home in the 1-thousand block of Poplar Street. Cheatham apparently fired the shot from a 40-caliber handgun as SWAT team members attempted to enter his home on a search warrant. Cheatham tried to run from cops by exiting his house out a back door. He was quickly subdued by officers surrounding the house. Police found 27 pounds of marijuana and a meth pipe inside the house. Cheatham is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.