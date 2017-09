Previously taking it into consideration, the Republican House Speaker for Missouri has announced he will not be running for state auditor. Todd Richardson announced on Wednesday that he’s going to focus on work leading the House instead of running for a 2018 bid against current Auditor, Democrat Nicole Galloway. The only Republican with an open campaign for the seat is Jefferson County Chief Deputy Auditor Kristy Apprill. It’s the only statewide position in Jefferson City held by a Democrat.