Two JCMO crashes jam up morning commute

On 09-20-2017 at 7:13 a.m. officers from the Jefferson City Police Department along with other emergency personnel responded to the 1000 block of US 54 in the westbound lanes for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

The investigation revealed the 2010 Toyota driven by Brooks was traveling in the left westbound lane when she was cut off by an unknown vehicle. Brooks tried to slow and swerve to avoid crashing into the other vehicle and ran off the right side of roadway onto the curb. She then overcorrected and began to swerve and crashed into the guardrail.

Brooks was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. The roadway in the westbound lanes was limited to one lane while emergency crews were on scene.

Then on 09-20-2017 at 7:36 a.m., Officers from the Jefferson City Police Department along with emergency personnel responded to US 54 westbound on the Missouri Boulevard overpass for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling westbound in the #1 (inside) lane and came upon stopped traffic due to a crash ahead. The driver of this Honda Accord tried to slow down but could not and crashed into the rear of the 2013 Ford Focus. The Ford Focus was pushed forward into the rear of another 2007 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda Accord that struck the Ford Focus in the rear was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The highway during this time was limited to one westbound lane as emergency crews were on scene.