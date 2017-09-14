Two state lawmakers hang onto their jobs

State Senator Maria-Chappelle Nadal avoids removal from office, at least for now. The Senate has passed a resolution criticizing her for saying she hopes President Trump is assassinated. Majority floor leader Mike Kehoe says even though she has one more year in office, the chamber could try again next year to remove her from office.

Chappelle-Nadal has apologized for her remarks. Meanwhile, State Rep Warren Love will have to answer to the House Ethics Committee for comments he posted about hanging vandals who defaced a Confederate monument.