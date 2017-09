Gate keepers at Faurot Field want to know what’s in your bag. So, starting with tomorrow’s game with Missouri State, anything you carry into the stadium will have to be carried in a clear bag. It’s an S.E.C. conference rule. Only i.d.’s and credit cards can be transported in non transparent bags.

