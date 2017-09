Holts Summit police and the Callaway County sheriff’s office are trying to determine if charges should be filed in a Sunday morning shooting. Officers responded about 11-30 to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 32-hundred block of Route A-A. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old Kansas City man with a minor gun shot wound. He was treated at the scene. After interviewing witnesses, the Sheriff’s department determined the shooter probably acted in self defense.