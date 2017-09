The U.S. Air Force Secretary is non committal about the future of Whiteman Air Force base. Heather Wilson visited the base earlier this week to discuss the future of the base’s aircraft if the base was shut down due to budget problems. The base is home to the B-2 Stealth bomber, but most of its aircraft are aging A-10 ground support fighters. Wilson says the air force is modernizing its aircraft and weapons systems and could be phasing out the A-10.