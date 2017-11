Convicted child killer Alyssa Bustamante owes her victim’s mother 5-million dollars. That’s the settlement agreement in Patricia Preiss’s lawsuit against Bustamante. Preiss is the mother of Elizabeth Olten. Bustamante was convicted of killing the 9-year-old St. Martins girl in 2009. Bustamante was just 15 at the time. . She’s currently serving a life sentence in prison.