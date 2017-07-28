Funeral service set for Feltrop couple

Funeral services are now set for the Jefferson City couple who died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Visitation for 51 – year old Troy Feltrop and 44 – year old Lisa Feltrop will be held Tuesday 2-8pm at Houser – Millard Funeral Home. Burial Mass is scheduled for 10am Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church (Jefferson City).

Troy Feltrop died at the family’s home over the weekend when a car was left running in the garage. Lisa Feltrop died days later at St. Mary’s. Their 14 – year old daughter survived and is said to be improving.