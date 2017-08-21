Resident Historian Gary Kremer from the State Historical Society appeared on KWOS Open Air to talk about Jefferson City’s role in the starting stages of World War I.
Resident Historian Gary Kremer from the State Historical Society appeared on KWOS Open Air to talk about Jefferson City’s role in the starting stages of World War I.
Fascinating stories on Hough Park being gifted to the city 100 years old, WWi and MSP women prisoners housed there as federal prisoners.( Emma Goldman and Kate O’hare). Dr Kremer reveals just why those women were snet to MSP.