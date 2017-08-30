Quick shop burglars busted

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, Cole County Deputies responded to two separate burglaries in Cole County. The locations were Rainbow Market, 4404 Rainbow Drive, Jefferson City,at 2:11 am. and Pass N Gas, 13108 Hwy Route C, Russellville at 4:58 am.

Both burglaries consisted of individuals forcing entry into the business and stealing several miscellaneous items.While working the case, we were contacted by the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department who had some possible suspects. Cole County Deputies responded, and while working with the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department, were able to implicate five people in our burglaries. We were able to take three individuals in custody. They were transported to the Cole County Jail without incident. One subject was held by Moniteau County authorities for other crimes committed in their jurisdiction.

The fifth individual was a juvenile and was transported to Cole County JAC.