A man from Russellville faces several charges in Springfield after he allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl he met on a dating app. 21-year- old Joseph Meili faces charges of child kidnapping, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this week. Investigators say Meili met up with the girl who had been posing as an 18-year-old in July. Police say Meili sexually assaulted the girl in a Springfield apartment.