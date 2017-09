In recent days, the Jefferson City Police Department has received calls of area businesses receiving counterfeit $20 bills. Members of the Patrol Section are investigating this case, and are working with Detectives to determine suspect information.

If you receive a bill that appears to be counterfeit, contact your local financial institution or the Jefferson City Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JCPD or call the Jefferson City Area CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS.