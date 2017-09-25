Car chase through two Mid-Mo counties

A couple from Columbia is facing numerous charges after they led police on a chase through Callaway and Boone Counties Satruday night. Callaway County deputies tried to stop a pick up truck driven by Kathleen Morey for speeding on County Road 269 about 7 oh clock Saturday night. Morey sped away leading police down county roads for more than an hour. At one point, Morey drove her vehicle directly at pursuing police vehicles. Deputies were finally able to stop the truck on O’Rear Road in Boone County. Morey and a passenger, Daniel Peek were taken into custody. Along with traffic offenses, Morey and Peek face charges of theft and stealing in connection to other incidents.