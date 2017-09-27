Cops hunt for man who’s been on the run for days

The Osage County sheriff’s office is looking for a person of interest in a domestic assault that occurred on a road in the county over the weekend. Witnesses say 40-year-old Todd Redel left the scene of the altercation at a high rate of sped heading south on Highway 63. Deputies, State Highway Patrol troopers , maries County deputies and the Highway Patrol’s helicopter all searched for Redel and did not find him. The Osage County sheriff’s office says Redel is armed and should not be approached. They believe he is hiding somewhere in Maries County.