Could JCMO get some high tech buses?

Some Jefferson City public transit buses could be getting a whole lot quieter. That’s because they could be electric. City transit director Mark Mehmert confirming Wednesday that the city is requesting an electric- powered demonstration bus from a manufacturer for evaluation. The evaluation comes as a recommendation from a consulting group looking at Jeff Tran’s operations. There will be a public meeting October 17th to look over other recommendations from the study conducted by the Lockmueller Group.

