Crazy car chase thru Mid Missouri

Eldon police, the Cole County sheriff’s department and the Missouri Highway Patrol chase down a man who left the scene of a car crash. Logan Phillips is accused of leaving the accident scene on Highway 87 and leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. Phillips eventually drove on to Business 54 in Eldon. There he struck another vehicle before turning on to Highway 52 reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. The patrol finally stopped Phillips near Versailles, and he’s held in the Morgan County jail.