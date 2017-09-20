Trooper gets brief sentence in drunk boater – drowning case

A Missouri state trooper gets ten days in jail for his role in the drowning death of an Iowa man at the Lake of the Ozarks more than three years ago. Anthony Piercy pleaded guilty earlier this summer to careless operation of a vessel earlier this year. 21-year-old Brandon Ellingson drowned Memorial Day weekend in 2014 when he fell off of Piercy’s patrol boat. Piercy had earlier arrested Ellingson for boating while intoxicated and had handcuffed Ellingson, then improperly placed a life jacket on Ellingson. Piercy will also serve two years of supervised probation and could have his law enforcement certification taken away.