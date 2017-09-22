Eldon footballer badly hurt at practice

Fundraising is underway for an Eldon High School football player, seriously injured during practice Wednesday. Eldon school officials say Hunter Bushnell broke a bone in his neck when he took a hard hit in practice at Victor Field. Bushnell was flown to University Hospital in Columbia where he underwent emergency surgery. As of Thursday, Bushnell was said to be recovering and had regained some feeling in his upper body. Those interested in donating to funds for Bushnell’s medical expenses can check out the Eldon Mustang facebook page. Donations will also be taken at the gate at Victor Field tonight during tonight’s homecoming football game.