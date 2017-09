A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries early Thursday morning when his passenger’s clothing became lodged in the rear wheel of the motorcycle he was driving. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 40-year- old Johnathan Williamson was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia. The Highway Patrol says the clothing belonged to Williamson’s passenger on the motorcycle…37-year-old Ruby Dwyer of Eldon. The was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.