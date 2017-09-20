JC School kids in hot water over social media post

A racially insensitive photo posted on a social media page by some Jefferson City students has school officials up in arms. A spokesman says while the incident didn’t happen on school property, the district is taking disciplinary action against the three students.
The post was a photo of a swastika and the ‘N’ word drawn in the dust on the trunk of a car .. with the students gathered around it.
While I agree this is wrong but sense this did not happen on school property the school has no business or legal authority to take disciplinary action.