A two vehicle crash in Osage County sends a Jefferson City man to University Hospital with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol says 24-year old Chance Somerer lost control of his car on Highway 63 about 5-20 p.m. last night. The car ran off the road, came back onto the road and struck a pick up truck head on. Somerer was airlifted from the scene. The driver of the pick up, 47 year old David Lackman of Westphalia suffered minor injuries.