Lawyers for accused killer are doing some manuevering

Attorneys for accused murderer Pablo Serrano-Vitorino want to keep some jail visits private. Vitorino is facing the death penalty in the 2016 death of Randy Nordmann in Montgomery County. At the time, Vittorino was on the run after allegedly killing four men in the Kansas City area the day before. Serrano’s attorneys say they want to protect their trial strategy by not disclosing the visits of certain health and mental health professionals. Vitorino is currently held in the St. Louis City jail. His trial is set to begin next year.