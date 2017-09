Eldon school officials announce they have raised more than 75-hundred dollars to help the family of high school football player seriously injured during a practice. School administrators say they have sold more than 15-hundred tee-shirts supporting the family of Hunter Bushnell. The proceeds from the T-shirt sales go to the family. Bushnell suffered some paralysis and underwent emergency surgery. The school says it will continue to sell the T-shirts as long as they have them in stock.