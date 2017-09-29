Mid-Mo coach dies in crash that injures some of his runners

The Harrisburg Community is mourning the loss of a popular teacher and coach at the high school. 37-year-old Brian Simpson died yesterday afternoon in a head on collision that involved the school bus he was driving. The crash occurred about 2-30 yesterday afternoon on Route F in northern Boone County. A pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the school bus head-on. There were five members of the girls cross country team on the bus. Two were hospitalized over night. The driver of the pick up truck, 26-year-old Brandon Brill of Clark suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. Classes were cancelled at Harrisburg High school today.