Missouri’s top attorney cautions STL protesters

(MissouriNet) – The Missouri Attorney General wants anti-rioting laws to be enforced, after this weekend’s vandalism across the St. Louis region.

The vandalism began Friday, after the Jason Stockley verdict.

Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) has written a letter to Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, saying that he is “committed to upholding the constitutional rights of all Missourians, including the fundamental rights of peaceful protesters to engage in free speech and peaceable assembly. However, no person has the right to engage in violence or crime.”

Hawley tells Missourinet he’s offered all available resources to Prosecutor Gardner’s office.

“Missouri has laws against rioting, against vandalism, against assaulting police officers and those laws need to be enforced,” Hawley says. “And local prosecutors, local officials have the responsibility to enforce the law.”

Hawley says citizens who demonstrate peacefully must be protected, adding that vandals and looters must be prosecuted.

“Violence is not protected by the First Amendment,” says Hawley. “Violence is not a form of protest. That’s a crime and so we need to be crystal clear on that and then those who commit criminal acts need to be prosecuted.”