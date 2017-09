A school bus driver dies after a head-on collision in Boone County. Reports indicate that the accident occurred on Route F between Route 22 and Everett Carr Road when another vehicle driving in the wrong lane hit the bus, causing the bus to catch fire. The driver of the other vehicle was flown to an area hospital. Five other people on the bus, girls on the Harrisburg cross country team, suffered minor to moderate injuries with one being taken to the hospital.