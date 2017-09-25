One dead — one badly injured in boat explosion

A Nevada Missouri man is dead…another passenger seriously injured after a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. 76 year old Ronald Moore was pronounced dead Sunday evening at University Hospital in Columbia. He had been flown there after the boat he was riding in exploded shortly after refueling at Pier 31 at the 31-mile marker on the lake. 58-year-old Susan Burns of El Dorado Springs was severely injured and is hospitalized at University hospital. Witnesses say the boat was pulling away from the dock when the engine exploded, engulfing the boat in flames. The driver of the boat escaped without injury. Investigators are working to determine why the engine blew up.