Racially – charged Facebook post has JC schools officials doing damage control

Jefferson City school superintendent Larry Linthacum and City Councilman Larry Henry served on a panel that discussed race relations with about 150 community members Wednesday night. The meeting at the Quinn chapel Church was the first of three scheduled after a racially insensitive picture appeared on a Jefferson City student’s Facebook page. Linthcum told audience members that minorities make up about 29 percent of the district’s student population. He says the district is trying to create a faculty that matches the racial make up of the students.