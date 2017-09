A Tipton man is in the Moniteau County jail, accused of taking some items out of a home of a person who recently passed away. The sheriff’s department says 32-year-old Brian Smith allegedly burglarized a home on Seed House Road near Tipton, took some items, then displayed them on Facebook. A relative spotted the items and reported it to the sheriff’s department. Deputies tracked the Facebook post and arrested Smith. He’s held on burglary and theft charges.