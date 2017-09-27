Two arrested in JCMO after car chase and foot race

On Tuesday, September 26th at just after 6 pm, Jefferson City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle known to have an occupant within who had an outstanding warrant. The driver of the vehicle, Izaya Sands, a 19 year old Jefferson City male, refused to stop for police and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, a handgun was thrown from the vehicle, and other JCPD units joined as it continued throughout the city. The driver attempted to elude officers through an alley, and then fled on foot while the passenger remained in the car. The driver was arrested after a foot pursuit shortly after.

Taken into custody were:

Izaya Sands (driver of the vehicle) – Failure to appear warrant, resisting arrest, and hindering prosecution.

Dana Day, 27 year old Jefferson City male, (passenger) – Outstanding bond revocation warrant out of Cole County. This warrant was issued based on a September 16th weapons offense charge.

An investigation regarding the firearm thrown from the vehicle is still ongoing.