Will ‘political correctness’ claim the name of a Columbia school?

It looks like Robert E Lee Elementary School in Columbia is about to get a new name. The Columbia school board last night deciding to form a renaming committee for the school named and built in 1904. The renaming committee will consist of community members, faculty, parents and administrators. The committee could have a recommendation as early as December.

  1. Ted.
    September 12, 2017 at 11:48 am

    What a bunch of paranoid idiots or Communist. I wonder if those wanting this will stop carrying $5 bills, after all Jefferson owned slaves. It’s our history. This is what Coummunist do, destroy the history and those who accept history.

