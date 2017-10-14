Saturday, October 14, 2017 , at approximately 1609 hrs, Cole County Deputies responded to Goldstar Recycling, located at 605 Empire Drive. The reference of this call was a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies found the back door to the building open and heard noises. Inside the building, deputies located Bryson T. Skinner (21 yoa). He was taken into custody. After placing him under arrest, a small amount of marijuana was located. Skinner was transported to the Cole County Jail without incident. He was

later charged by the Cole County Prosecutor’s Office with Burglary 2nd , with a $5,000 bond and possession of marijuana (persistent offender), with a $500 dollar bond.