The Jefferson City man accused of brutally killing his former girlfriend and another man will stand trial in 20-19. Brandon Rapier is charged in the stabbing deaths of  Ciera Kolb and Micah Hall at a Grant Street home in November of 20-16. Rapier was later found hiding in a city park. Police say he posted his intentions on social media hours before the attack. His trial is set for March 11th 20-19. Rapier could face the death penalty.