A Callaway County teen faces charges after a threat was posted on social media. 17 – year old Gage Quick was arrested Wednesday. The threat was directed at students at South Callaway High School. It was posted on the SnapChat site .. and contained threatening comments stating “Y’all better be ready for what goin down when get back to school,” and the picture of a gun. Gage was arrested at a home in Fulton. He could face felony charges.