Dr. Laurel Kramer of St. Mary’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Center made her monthly appearance on KWOS Open Air Thursday, and brought us the Seven Pillars of Personal Recovery in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pillars are researched based and compiled by Pathfinders for Cancer. If you want to find out more about this presentation, go to www.pathfindersforcancer.org. Here’s Dr. Kramer’s interview.