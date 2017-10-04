East St. Louis crew busted after robbing store in Mall

Officers chase a car from Jefferson City into Fulton after the people inside allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Dillard’s. Police say they tried pulling the suspected getaway car over Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Dix Road. The driver allegedly kept going on 50 before eventually getting onto Highway 54, heading toward Fulton. The car hit spike strips in Fulton, and the four people inside were arrested. They’re reportedly from East St. Louis, Illinois and police say they’re looking into whether the four are connected to any other nearby thefts too.