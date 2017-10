Illegal gun silencer lands a Callaway County man in trouble with the Feds

A Fulton man is now charged with making an illegal silencer.

Prosecutors on Thursday said Nathaniel Carroll made the suppressor after he was arrested on charges he harassed a state child services employee when his kids were taken from his home.

After a judge ruled Tuesday the kids may permanently be removed, Carroll allegedly got angry, and immediately went to a hardware store to buy supplies to make a silencer.

Carroll, 37, will be in jail at least until his hearing on Tuesday.