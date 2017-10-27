Listen to KWOS Live
JCPD cops cleared in fatal shooting

Two Jefferson City police officers are headed back to duty after they are cleared of any wrongdoing after they shot and killed a man. Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson says the Highway Patrol investigation shows Sergeant Dan Ervine and Officer Thomas Whitener were justified in shooting John Loaiza Junior at a home on East Dunklin October 3rd. They had been called to a domestic assault and he confronted them with a pipe. He was shot when he approached the pair, refusing to back off. Loaiza had a long history of violent behavior against police.

