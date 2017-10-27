JCPD cops cleared in fatal shooting

Two Jefferson City police officers are headed back to duty after they are cleared of any wrongdoing after they shot and killed a man. Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson says the Highway Patrol investigation shows Sergeant Dan Ervine and Officer Thomas Whitener were justified in shooting John Loaiza Junior at a home on East Dunklin October 3rd. They had been called to a domestic assault and he confronted them with a pipe. He was shot when he approached the pair, refusing to back off. Loaiza had a long history of violent behavior against police.