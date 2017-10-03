UPDATE ** New details — JCPD officers shoot and kill man

A deadly officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City. Police say officers learned a man was threatening to hurt a woman at a home on East Dunklin a little after midnight. He allegedly threatened the officers, and asked if they wanted to die. The officers say they shot him after he charged at them with a metal pipe. The 40-year-old died at a hospital. JCPD says they’ve had similar violent calls involving the man in the past. The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave. The highway patrol is investigating.

